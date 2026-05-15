Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

CBI Raids Chandigarh & Panchkula Over IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank Fraud Case

CBI conducted searches at 7 locations across Chandigarh and Panchkula yesterday to probe a case of fraudulent misappropriation of funds involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

Shourya Jha
Follow : Google News Icon  
CBI officials conducting searches at a business establishment in Chandigarh
IDFC First Bank Fraud Case | Image: X

CBI conducted searches at 7 locations across Chandigarh and Panchkula yesterday to probe a case of fraudulent misappropriation of funds involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

Advertisement

Handed over by the Haryana Government, the investigation alleges bank officials conspired with public servants to embezzle government funds through jewelry showrooms and private entities.

Published By:
 Shourya Jha
Published On: