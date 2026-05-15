CBI Raids Chandigarh & Panchkula Over IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank Fraud Case
CBI conducted searches at 7 locations across Chandigarh and Panchkula yesterday to probe a case of fraudulent misappropriation of funds involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
CBI conducted searches at 7 locations across Chandigarh and Panchkula yesterday to probe a case of fraudulent misappropriation of funds involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.
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Handed over by the Haryana Government, the investigation alleges bank officials conspired with public servants to embezzle government funds through jewelry showrooms and private entities.