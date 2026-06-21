'Assassin’s Creed' Maker Ubisoft's Co-founder Claude Guillemot Killed In Plane Crash

Paris: Claude Guillemot, who co-founded French video-game publisher Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) with his brothers in 1986, ​has died, the company said on Saturday.

"Ubisoft ‌was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman ​of Guillemot Corp, in an accident," the ​statement said.

"Our thoughts are with his family ⁠and loved ones during this difficult time. No ​further statements will be made at this time." ​it added.

Guillemot, 69, died Friday in a plane crash in La Baule, a resort town on France's Atlantic ​coast that was scheduled to host an ​air show this weekend, newspaper Ouest-France reported.

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He was one of ‌two ⁠people aboard the twin-engine Cessna 421 plane, the newspaper said. Both passengers died in the incident, Ouest-France said.

Guillemot helped transform Ubisoft from a ​mail-order software ​business into ⁠one of the world's largest video game companies, before serving as chair ​of the family's hardware arm Guillemot ​Corporation.

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He ⁠worked largely behind the scenes as the operational backbone of the family's broader entertainment business, while ⁠his ​brother Yves became the public ​face of the gaming giant as its long-serving CEO.