Jet Fuel for International Carriers Up 5% in May 1 Revision; Prices for Domestic Airlines Stable
International carriers operating out of India will face steeper bills starting today, as state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5%. This marks the second straight monthly increase, following a massive doubling of rates in the previous month.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
International carriers operating out of India will face steeper bills starting today, as state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5%. This marks the second straight monthly increase, following a massive doubling of rates in the previous month.
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Effective May 1, 2026, ATF prices for international carriers were raised by $76.55 per kilolitre, a 5.33% jump. In the national capital, which hosts the country's busiest airport, the price now stands at $1,511.86 per kl.