Updated 1 May 2026 at 11:47 IST Jet Fuel for International Carriers Up 5% in May 1 Revision; Prices for Domestic Airlines Stable International carriers operating out of India will face steeper bills starting today, as state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5%. This marks the second straight monthly increase, following a massive doubling of rates in the previous month.