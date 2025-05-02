Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status Check Online: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites

Through this public issue, the company aimed to raise Rs 1,100 crore, comprising a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale. | Image: Republic

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer Ather Energy recently concluded its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO), which was open for subscription between April 29 and May 2, 2025. With investor interest running high, applicants are now keenly awaiting the allotment results to find out if they have secured shares in one of India’s most anticipated electric mobility listings.

The IPO was offered in a price band of Rs 385 to Rs 410 per share, with a lot size of 36 shares. Through this public issue, the company aimed to raise Rs 1,100 crore, comprising a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS)

The share allotment status is expected to be released on May 6, 2025, and can be accessed online either via the websites of the stock exchanges or the issue’s official registrar.

Link Intime India Private Limited, the registrar for the IPO, will manage the allocation process and initiate refunds for unsuccessful applicants.

How to check allotment status on BSE

Applicants can follow these steps to check their allotment status on the BSE website:

1. Visit the BSE allotment status page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type

3. Choose ‘Ather Energy’ from the dropdown menu

4. Enter your application number or PAN

5. Complete the captcha and click ‘Search’

NSE: How to Check IPO Allotment Status

For those who prefer to check on the NSE platform, here’s a simple guide:

1.Visit the NSE IPO allotment status page at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. If you are a registered user, log in with your credentials. New users will need to register.

3. Select the company from the dropdown menu.

4. Enter your application number or PAN details.

5. Click on ‘Submit’ to check your IPO allotment status.

How to Check Allotment on Link Intime

Alternatively, investors can check their status via the registrar’s portal:

1. Visit https://www.linkintime.co.in

2. Click on ‘IPO Allotment Status’ under the Investor Services section

3. Select ‘Ather Energy – IPO’ from the dropdown list

4. Enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID

5. Submit the details to view your allotment

What Happens Next?

Successful applicants will see the allotted shares credited to their demat accounts ahead of the expected listing date on the stock exchanges. For those who did not receive allotment, refunds will be processed automatically to the linked bank accounts.