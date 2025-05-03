Ather Energy IPO: Allotment Status Out - Check Status Via Direct Link On BSE, NSE, And Registrar Website

Ather Energy, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, was open for bidding until Wednesday and has received an overall subscription of 1.43 times. | Image: Ather Energy

Ather Energy IPO: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy Limited has officially announced the allotment status of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Investors who applied for the IPO can now check the allotment status through multiple online platforms, including the BSE, NSE, and the official registrar's website – Link Intime India Private Limited.

How to Check Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status?

NSE (National Stock Exchange)

Select the IPO symbol: ‘ATHER’

Enter your PAN number and application number

Click ‘Submit’ to view allotment details

BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)

Select ‘Ather Energy IPO’ from the list

Enter your application number and PAN details

Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Submit’

Registrar - Link Intime

Select ‘Ather Energy IPO’

Enter your PAN number and click ‘Search’

All platforms will display the IPO allotment status on your screen.

Ather Energy IPO Details

Ather Energy's Rs 2,981 crore IPO was open for bidding until Wednesday and received an overall subscription of 1.43 times. It attracted strong interest from different investor categories, with Retail Individual Investors subscribing 1.78 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers 1.70 times, and Non-Institutional Investors subscribing 66%.

The IPO was priced in a range of Rs 304 to Rs 321 per share. Before the issue was opened to the public, Ather Energy raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors. This IPO is also notable as it is the first mainboard public issue of the financial year 2025–26.

