Ather Energy IPO: Check GMP, Allotment Date, Subscription, Key Details

Ather Energy is coming up with an initial public offering (IPO), which opened on April 28, 2025 and closed on April 30, 2025. The IPO saw significant interest from investors across different categories.

The Rs 2,981 crore public issue was a mix of a fresh issue worth Rs 2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 354.76 crore. While retail investors subscribed the highest number of times with 1.78 times subscription, Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 1.70 times.

Non-institutional investors remained relatively modest with 66% of the allotted portion getting subscribed.

The IPO was subscribed 1.43 times.

Ather Energy IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment of the shares of Ather Energy is going to take place on May 2, 2025 and the shares will list on both the BSE as well as the NSE on May 6, 2025.

Ather Energy IPO: Book Running Lead Managers And Registrar

The book running lead managers of the Ather Energy IPO are Axis Capital, HSBC Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura. Link Intine India has been appointed as the official registrar, to handle allotment and investment records.

Ather Energy IPO: Latest GMP