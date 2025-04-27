Ather Energy IPO: GMP, Listing Price, Probable Listing Date-Details Here

Ather Energy, a prominent Indian electric scooter manufacturer, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on April 28, 2025. The company has recently updated its Grey Market Premium (GMP), reflecting investor sentiment and market expectations.

Today's Ather Energy IPO GMP

Investors' dreams of IPO listing benefits will be revived as a mainboard public issue is set to open for launch for the first time in around two months. Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler business, raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors during its Rs 2981 crore IPO on Friday.

Up to 36 funds have received 4.17 crore shares from Ather Energy at a price of Rs 321 each. All eyes will be on Monday, when retail subscriptions for the public issue will open. On Wednesday, April 30, the three-day window will end. The pricing range has been set between Rs 304 and Rs 321 per unit.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

As of April 25, 2025, Ather Energy's IPO GMP stands at Rs 5 per share, indicating a modest listing gain of approximately 2%. This suggests that the stock is expected to debut with a slight premium over the issue price, which is between Rs 304 and Rs 321 per share. The IPO aims to raise around Rs 3,100 crore, marking it as one of India's significant primary share sales this year.

Company Overview and Financials

Founded in 2013 by IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy has established itself as a key player in the electric vehicle sector. The company offers premium electric scooters like the Ather 450X and the recently launched Rizta series. Despite its innovative products, Ather faces stiff competition from industry giants such as Ola Electric and TVS Motor.

In the fiscal year 2024, Ather reported a revenue of Rs 1,753 crore, a slight decline from the previous year. However, the company continues to invest heavily in research and development, with plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra to enhance production capabilities.

Ather Energy: Stock Market Outlook

The electric vehicle market in India is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating a significant increase in adoption over the next decade. Ather's strategic investments in R&D and infrastructure aim to position it favorably in this expanding market. However, potential investors should consider the company's current financial performance and competitive landscape before making investment decisions.