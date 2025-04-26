Reliance Industries Announces Acquisition Of 100% Equity Stake In Kandla GHA Transmission

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which is led by Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced its acquisition of 100% equity stake of Kandla GHA Transmission Ltd (KTGL), from PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL), the company said in a corporate filing.

Reliance Industries Acquires KTGL

Reliance Industries has acquired 100% equity stake in Kandla GHA Transmission Ltd (KTGL), taking over the firm from PFCCL.

This takeover is for a cost of Rs 20 crore.

After it has been acquired, KTGL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, RIL said in a statement.

"This is in accordance with the terms of the tender awarded to the Company, for establishment of Turnkey Construction of 765/400kV GIS Substation at Kandla including Transformers and Reactors, 765kV Transmission lines between Halvad and Kandla, 765kV Bay extension at Halvad and STATCOM," it added.

How Will This Acquisition Help RIL?

With this acquisition, the diversified conglomerate will be able to execute the Independent Transmission Project 'Transmission System for Supply of Power to Green Hydrogen / Ammonia manufacturing potential in Kandla area of Gujarat (Phase-I: 3 GW)'.

RIL Q4 Results