Ather Energy IPO: Latest GMP, Listing Date, And What to Expect On Debut Day

Ather has set its IPO price band between Rs 304 and Rs 321 per share, with a face value of Re 1. | Image: Republic

Bengaluru-based EV statrtup Ather Energy is set to list on the Indian stock exchanges on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The Hero MotoCorp-backed firm's Initial Public Offering (IPO), held from April 28 to April 30, received a moderate yet steady response, with an overall subscription of 1.43 times.

IPO Structure and subscription details

The IPO, held from April 28 to April 30, comprised a mix of fresh equity worth Rs 2,626 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) involving 1.1 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band was set at Rs 300–Rs 321 per share.

A detailed breakdown of the subscription indicates a 1.78x response from retail investors, 1.70x from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and a relatively muted 0.66x from non-institutional investors (NIIs). Interestingly, the employee quota saw robust interest, recording a 5.43x subscription rate.

Grey market sentiment

As of Monday, the grey market premium (GMP) for Ather Energy stood at Rs 7 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of around Rs 328—just 2.18% above the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 321. While modest, this slight premium reflects cautious optimism amid broader market volatility and mixed investor sentiment toward recent listings.

IPO Allotment and listing readiness

The basis of allotment was finalized on Friday, May 2. Investors who received allocations will have their shares credited to demat accounts by May 5. Refunds for non-allottees are also being processed. Ather Energy will list on both the NSE and BSE tentatively on May 6.

Fund Utilisation

The company revealed that the IPO proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized to scale up manufacturing capacity, expand the company’s retail footprint through new experience centers, and invest in R&D for next-gen electric mobility solutions. While the company will invest Rs 927.2 crore in setting up a new EV manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, another Rs 50 crore will be deployed towards research and development (R&D), focusing on innovation and product upgrades to maintain its competitive edge.

About Ather

Founded in 2013 by IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy has positioned itself as a pioneer in India’s electric mobility landscape. Its flagship products—Ather 450X and Ather 450S- have reinforced the company's postion in the booming electric two-wheeler market.

Market outlook