Ather Energy IPO Opens For Subscription Today: Should You Invest?

Updated April 28th 2025, 12:39 IST
Ather Energy IPO Today: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for public subscription today, April 28, and the issue will close on April 30. The company is aiming to raise around Rs 2,981 crore, with a price band set between Rs 304 and Rs 321 per share.
Ather has already secured Rs 1,340 crore from major anchor investors like Franklin Templeton, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Morgan Stanley. The company's shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on May 6.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 2,626 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares by the promoters and early investors, such as Tiger Global and IIT Madras incubation cell.
The funds raised will primarily be used to set up a new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra and reduce existing debt.
Arihant Capital has assigned a "Subscribe for listing gain" rating for the IPO, noting that at the upper band of Rs 321, the issue is valued at an EV/sales ratio of 8x, based on a 9MFY25 sales of Rs 15,789 million.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Capital recommends subscribing to the IPO with a long-term perspective, highlighting its potential for sustained growth. Both firms suggest positive prospects for investors, with Arihant focusing on short-term gains and Bajaj emphasising long-term value.
Published April 28th 2025, 11:24 IST