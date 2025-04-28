Reliance Share Price Today: RIL Jumps Over 3% In Early Trade After Q4 Results Announcement

Updated April 28th 2025, 09:59 IST
After announcing its Q4 results on Friday, April 25, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) share price surged over 3% in early trade on Monday, April 28, within just half an hour of the market opening.
Reliance Share Price Today
Reliance share price today opened at Rs 1332.35, touched an intraday high of Rs 1343.00, and was trading at Rs 1337.85 at 9:45 AM, up 2.91% or Rs 37.80.
RIL Q4 Results 2025
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 19,407 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, marking a 2.41% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 18,951 crore in the same period last year.
The company's total income rose 8.8% YoY to Rs 2,88,138 crore, while revenue from operations grew by 9.9% to Rs 2,64,573 crore. Similarly, total income, including other income, increased to Rs 2,69,478 crore, registering a 9.9% rise YoY.
Reliance Industries Dividend 2025
The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
Read More
Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2025: Mukesh Ambani-Led Firm Posts 2.4% Net Profit; Rs 25,000 Cr Fundraise, Rs 5.50 Dividend
Reliance Industries Fundraise 2025
Additionally, the company approved raising funds of up to Rs 25,000 crore through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches via private placement.
RIL share price target
In its latest report, Emkay Global Financial Services stated, “RIL reported in-line Q4FY25 consol EBITDA of Rs 438 billion, while PAT at Rs 194 billion beat our estimate by 9%, on higher Other Income.”
The report highlighted strong retail performance with 16% revenue growth and 14% EBITDA growth YoY, alongside Jio’s EBITDA beat with 6.1 million subscriber additions quarter-on-quarter.
Emkay added, “The management announced commissioning of the first line of the solar PV gigafactory producing HJT modules, with a ramp-up to an integrated 10GWpa capacity under way. Battery business would commence from early CY26.”
It further noted that 5G monetization and petchem expansion plans would support earnings growth, and maintained a positive outlook with a ‘Buy’ rating and a March 2026 target price (TP) of Rs 1,450.
Disclaimer
The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds
Published April 28th 2025, 09:59 IST