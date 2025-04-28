Reliance Share Price Today: RIL Jumps Over 3% In Early Trade After Q4 Results Announcement

After announcing its Q4 results on Friday, April 25, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) share price surged over 3% in early trade on Monday, April 28, within just half an hour of the market opening.



Reliance Share Price Today

Reliance share price today opened at Rs 1332.35, touched an intraday high of Rs 1343.00, and was trading at Rs 1337.85 at 9:45 AM, up 2.91% or Rs 37.80.



RIL Q4 Results 2025

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 19,407 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, marking a 2.41% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 18,951 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income rose 8.8% YoY to Rs 2,88,138 crore, while revenue from operations grew by 9.9% to Rs 2,64,573 crore. Similarly, total income, including other income, increased to Rs 2,69,478 crore, registering a 9.9% rise YoY.



Reliance Industries Dividend 2025

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.



Read More

Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2025: Mukesh Ambani-Led Firm Posts 2.4% Net Profit; Rs 25,000 Cr Fundraise, Rs 5.50 Dividend



Reliance Industries Fundraise 2025

Additionally, the company approved raising funds of up to Rs 25,000 crore through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches via private placement.



RIL share price target

In its latest report, Emkay Global Financial Services stated, “RIL reported in-line Q4FY25 consol EBITDA of Rs 438 billion, while PAT at Rs 194 billion beat our estimate by 9%, on higher Other Income.”

The report highlighted strong retail performance with 16% revenue growth and 14% EBITDA growth YoY, alongside Jio’s EBITDA beat with 6.1 million subscriber additions quarter-on-quarter.



Emkay added, “The management announced commissioning of the first line of the solar PV gigafactory producing HJT modules, with a ramp-up to an integrated 10GWpa capacity under way. Battery business would commence from early CY26.”

It further noted that 5G monetization and petchem expansion plans would support earnings growth, and maintained a positive outlook with a ‘Buy’ rating and a March 2026 target price (TP) of Rs 1,450.



Disclaimer