Ather Energy Share Price: EV Stock Soars 15% To hit 52-Week High After Strong Q1FY26 Results—Details

Shares of Ather Energy surged nearly 15 per cent on Monday after the electric two-wheeler maker reported strong financial performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, alongside narrowing losses and robust volume growth.

The stock climbed 14.97 per cent to close at Rs 399.25 apiece on the BSE, touching an intraday high of Rs 416.70, its 52-week peak.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 178 crore for Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 183 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting improved cost structures and operational efficiency. Total income jumped 83 per cent year-on-year to Rs 672.9 crore from Rs 368 crore, driven by a 97 per cent increase in vehicle sales, with 46,078 units sold during the quarter.

Ather’s performance was bolstered by strong demand for its flagship Ather Rizta model and aggressive retail expansion, with 95 new Experience Centres added during the quarter. Non-vehicle revenue from ecosystem offerings such as software, accessories, and services contributed 12 per cent of the total income, helping improve margins.

Adjusted Gross Margin rose 117 per cent year-on-year to Rs 154.8 crore, aided by favourable commodity costs, premium product mix, and value engineering initiatives. EBITDA losses narrowed significantly to Rs 106 crore, with EBITDA margin improving by nearly 1,700 basis points to -16 per cent.

The company also strengthened its market position, with its national market share rising to 14.3 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 7.6 per cent a year ago.

It maintained its leadership in South India with a 22.8 per cent share and grew its presence in Middle India, where market share jumped 2.6 times to 10.7 per cent.

Ather Energy Share Price Movement

According to Trendlyne, Ather Energy Ltd. has a consensus recommendation of ‘Strong Buy’ from four analysts, with an average share price target of Rs 449.25, indicating an upside potential of around 14.7 per cent from current levels.

Despite its bullish momentum, with a momentum score of 32 indicating short-term buyer demand, the stock is considered technically bearish and holds a valuation score of 0, suggesting an expensive valuation at present levels.

The stock has delivered strong short-term returns, gaining 17.67 per cent in the past week, 18.58 per cent over two weeks, and 21.65 per cent in the last month.