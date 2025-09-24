Atlanta Electricals IPO: Subscription Ends Today! Check Latest GMP, Listing Price Prediction

Power, auto, and inverter duty transformers manufacturer Atlanta Electricals Limited's book building issues IPO of Rs 687.34 crore opens for subscription from September 22, 2025, to September 24, 2025. This comprises a fresh issue of worth Rs 400 crore and a Rs 287.34 Cr offer for sale.

The IPO will tentatively get listed on BSE and NSE on September 29, 2025.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and Axis Capital Limited are joint book-running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Atlanta Electricals IPO: Price band, Lot Size, and Minimum Investment

Each Share has a face value of 2, with the price band of 718.00-754.00 per share.

The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,326. The lot size investment for sNII (small non-institutional investors) is 14 lots, amounting to Rs 2,00,564, and for bNII (big non-institutional investors) it is 70 lots, amounting to Rs 10,02,820.

And there's a reservation of up to 73,099 shares at a discount of Rs 70 to he issue price for employees.

Atlanta Electricals IPO Subscription

By 4:50 p.m. on Day 3, the issue was subscribed to 72.11 times. It received bids for 46.15 crore shares as against 64 lakhs on offer. The retail portion was booked 10.67 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed to 55.79 times. Finally, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was bid 194.77 times.

As per the market tracker website, the GMP last stands at Rs 110, last updated September 24,2025, 04:07 PM.

The IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 86 with a price band of Rs 754. The IPO is drawing overwhelming attention with the expected gain of 14.59 per cent.

About Atlanta Electricals

Atlanta Electricals Limited is a leading producer of power, automotive, and inverter-duty transformers in India. As of September 30, 2024, it offers a range of products, including power, inverter-duty, furnace, generator, and specialised transformers.

The company operates in 19 states and 3 union territories, having supplied around 4,000 transformers with a total capacity of 78,000 MVA to various sectors, including state grids and renewable energy projects.

With three manufacturing facilities—two in Anand, Gujarat, and one in Bengaluru, Karnataka—Atlanta Electricals has built a customer base of 208, including major names like GETCO, Adani Green Energy, and TATA Power. It has also exported transformers to the United States, Kuwait, and Oman.