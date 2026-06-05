Why Australia's AirTrunk Will Invest Nearly Rs 3 Lakh Crore In India

Australia's AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore or $30 billion in India, including developing a 5 GW of data centre capacity.

This is among the largest proposed investments in the country’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.

In an X post, PM Narendra Modi said, “Such investments will strengthen India’s position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth.”

“It is clear that the future of the world’s digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India!,” he penned.

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This comes after the AirTrunk Founder and CEO Robin Khuda completed his first government engagement visit to India since the data centre major entered the market by acquiring Lumina CloudInfra earlier this year. The expansion move gave AirTrunk a 600MW development pipeline across Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

During the visit, Khuda met federal representatives and state ministers in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The deliberations were focused on the conditions needed to support AI-driven growth, such as reliable and affordable power, renewable energy, water supply, streamlined approvals, and better coordination between state and federal governments on infrastructure projects.

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Recently, AirTrunk Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robin Khuda said, “The AI race isn't just about technology anymore, it's about infrastructure. India is putting itself in the conversation as one of the world's most attractive destinations for long-term digital infrastructure investment.”