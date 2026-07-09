AustralianSuper's $500 Million NIIF Top-Up: What It Means For India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed AustralianSuper's AU$500 million investment in India on July 9, 2026, calling it a clear vote of confidence in the country's economic growth and reform trajectory.

The investment was announced in the background of the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business reception held in Melbourne attended by PM Modi as part of his three-day visit to Australia.

NIIF was established in 2015 to attract global capital into India's infrastructure development, and AustralianSuper has described its original investment in the fund as one of its best-performing infrastructure bets to date.

The fund's broader Indian portfolio spans infrastructure, equities and private market investments, forming part of AustralianSuper's overall A$410 billion in funds under management.

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This fresh capital injection builds upon the 240 million Australian dollars it had committed seven years ago. The total investment in India has now reached 3.3 billion Australian dollars, spanning key asset classes, including, listed equities and private markets.

The NIIF is specifically designed to attract global capital to build out India’s core infrastructure. This large-scale injection provides vital long-term funding for large national projects.

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PM Modi said Australian pension funds collectively manage more than four trillion dollars in assets, and stressed that India treats pension savings as a sacred trust, offering such funds safe, stable and sustainable growth opportunities, with the goal of growing both the trust and the capital invested.

He also called for deeper cooperation between India and Australia in education and skilling, pointing to a natural synergy between the two nations in this space, and said the shared aim should be to turn the flow of students between the countries into lasting talent partnerships.