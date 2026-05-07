Auto Major Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Surge Over 2% After 48% Jump In Q4 Consolidated Profit

Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price: The share price of Mahindra and Mahindra surged over 2% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 3,380.70 apiece after the automotive major reported a 42% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated profit.

The Mahindra Group's flagship company posted a 42% YoY jump in consolidated profit to Rs 4,667.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as against Rs 3,295.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Coming to the consolidated revenue from operations, the company posted 29% rise to Rs 54,981.91 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared to Rs 42,599.31 crore in the same period last year.

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"We raise FY27E/28E EPS by 3-4%, factoring in higher SUV volumes; retain ADD and SoTP-based TP of Rs3,800 (25x FY28E core PER)," according to an Emkay brokerage note.

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Meanwhile, M&M's "EBITDAM was flat QoQ, at 13.9%, as GM contraction was offset by lower staff costs. Auto EBITM was flat QoQ, at 9.5% (+30bps YoY). Farm EBITM fell 80bps QoQ to 18.4% (flat YoY)," as per the brokerage house.

On other hand, Mahindra Group's automotive arm "aspires for 15-18% SUV volume growth in FY27, aided by de-bottlenecking initiatives, strong demand across models, and select product actions (no new nameplates

in FY27).'

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"It does not expect a major impact from fuel prices, as bulk of its customers are less conscious about fuel prices/fuel economy," it said.

Mahindra and Mahindra also eye headroom for price hikes (due to near-term RM pressure) as it has only taken a 2.6% hike so far vs the 8-10% price drop seen in PVs post GST cuts.

"On tractors, while M&M guides for 5% FY27 industry growth, visibility is limited due to higher base and bigger probability of rainfall deficit in H2. It expects demand to hold up in H1, contingent upon adequate rainfall; reservoir levels currently healthy," it said.