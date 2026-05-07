Shares of Paytm’s parent, One97 Communications, surged as much as 6.2% on Thursday morning. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1,180 on the NSE. Investors cheered the company’s transition from a loss-making startup to a profitable fintech powerhouse.

The fintech major reported a net profit of ₹183 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This is a sharp contrast to the ₹545 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. For the full financial year 2025-26, Paytm booked a profit of ₹552 crore, marking its first profitable year since listing.

Revenue from operations also saw a healthy jump. The company earned ₹2,264 crore in Q4, up 18% year-on-year. This growth was driven by a surge in merchant payments and the scaling of its financial services business.

Brokers Turn Bullish

The company’s EBITDA (before ESOP cost) stood at ₹502 crore for the full year.

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Paytm's merchant subscription base reached 1.51 crore, adding 27 lakh new merchants over the last year. This recurring revenue model has cushioned the company against regulatory shifts. Despite the discontinuation of certain government incentives (PIDF), Paytm managed to offset the impact through AI-led operational efficiency.

The stock has now recovered significantly from its 52-week lows, gaining over 25% in the last year as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increased their holdings.