Auto Retail Sales See Modest August Uptick As Buyers Await GST 2.0 Benefits

India’s automobile retail sector inched forward in August, with overall sales rising 2.84% year-on-year to 19,64,547 units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). On a month-on-month basis, growth was negligible at 0.02%, as anticipation around the government’s new Goods and Services Tax (GST 2.0) dampened conversion rates despite healthy enquiries.

Segment-wise performance and market trends

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales were up 0.93% year-on-year at 3,23,256 units, compared with 3,20,291 units in August 2024. The segment, however, slipped 1.63% over July as many customers deferred purchases, expecting lower prices once GST 2.0 takes effect from September 22.

Two-wheeler sales grew 2.18% to 13,73,675 units, buoyed by festive demand during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, though erratic scooter supply and severe rains in parts of North India limited momentum.

The commercial vehicle segment recorded robust growth of 8.55% at 75,592 units, supported by fresh orders from e-commerce and replacement demand. Three-wheeler sales, however, contracted 2.26% to 1,03,105 units. Tractor sales provided a bright spot, surging over 30% year-on-year, aided by favourable monsoon-driven rural sentiment.

Festive outlook and industry response

Commenting on the performance, FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar noted: “August traditionally ushers in festive cheer, with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi heralding the season of joy. Customers showed strong enthusiasm with high enquiries and robust bookings, but conversions slowed as many families preferred to align purchases with the forthcoming GST benefits.”

Vigneshwar lauded the GST overhaul as a long-awaited reset for both consumers and industry. “GST 2.0 marks a historic, people-first reform — a move towards a simpler structure with just two slabs and a special rate for select categories. It embodies courage, consensus and clarity in taxation. Combined with the resilience of India’s auto retail industry, this positions the sector for a robust festive season,” he said.