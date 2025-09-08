Updated 8 September 2025 at 14:42 IST
Auto Retail Sales See Modest August Uptick As Buyers Await GST 2.0 Benefits
India’s auto retail sales rose 2.84% YoY in August to 19.6 lakh units, with PVs and two-wheelers posting modest gains. Buyers deferred purchases ahead of GST 2.0, set to roll out on Sept 22. FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar said the reform and festive demand will fuel a strong September rebound.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India’s automobile retail sector inched forward in August, with overall sales rising 2.84% year-on-year to 19,64,547 units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). On a month-on-month basis, growth was negligible at 0.02%, as anticipation around the government’s new Goods and Services Tax (GST 2.0) dampened conversion rates despite healthy enquiries.
Segment-wise performance and market trends
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales were up 0.93% year-on-year at 3,23,256 units, compared with 3,20,291 units in August 2024. The segment, however, slipped 1.63% over July as many customers deferred purchases, expecting lower prices once GST 2.0 takes effect from September 22.
Two-wheeler sales grew 2.18% to 13,73,675 units, buoyed by festive demand during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, though erratic scooter supply and severe rains in parts of North India limited momentum.
The commercial vehicle segment recorded robust growth of 8.55% at 75,592 units, supported by fresh orders from e-commerce and replacement demand. Three-wheeler sales, however, contracted 2.26% to 1,03,105 units. Tractor sales provided a bright spot, surging over 30% year-on-year, aided by favourable monsoon-driven rural sentiment.
Also Read: Auto Sales Roundup August 2025: Exports and EVs Drive Gains Amid Mixed Domestic Demand | Republic World
Festive outlook and industry response
Commenting on the performance, FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar noted: “August traditionally ushers in festive cheer, with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi heralding the season of joy. Customers showed strong enthusiasm with high enquiries and robust bookings, but conversions slowed as many families preferred to align purchases with the forthcoming GST benefits.”
Vigneshwar lauded the GST overhaul as a long-awaited reset for both consumers and industry. “GST 2.0 marks a historic, people-first reform — a move towards a simpler structure with just two slabs and a special rate for select categories. It embodies courage, consensus and clarity in taxation. Combined with the resilience of India’s auto retail industry, this positions the sector for a robust festive season,” he said.
Looking ahead, FADA expects September to unfold in two phases — a subdued first half due to Shraddh rituals and GST-related wait-and-watch, followed by a sharp rebound as new tax rates, festive demand, and OEM schemes converge.
Many manufacturers are already offering schemes that mirror GST benefits, enabling customers to book vehicles in advance while ensuring deliveries on auspicious dates such as Navratri and Durga Puja.
“Dealers remain confident that September will mark the beginning of an accelerated growth cycle, powered by both policy tailwinds and festive fervour,” Vigneshwar added.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 14:42 IST