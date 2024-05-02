Advertisement

Ashok Leyland sales: Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland reported a 10 per cent rise in total wholesales for April, with sales reaching 14,271 units compared to 12,974 units in the corresponding period last year.

In its statement, Ashok Leyland disclosed a 9 per cent uptick in domestic sales, amounting to 13,446 units in April, up from 12,366 units recorded in April 2023.

The company noted a notable increase of 16 per cent in medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales within the domestic market, reaching 8,611 units compared to 7,422 units reported in the same period last year.

Conversely, sales of light commercial vehicles experienced a marginal decline of 2 per cent, totalling 4,835 units as opposed to 4,944 units sold in April last year.

Ashok Leyland, headquartered in Chennai, is a multinational automotive manufacturer presently under the ownership of the Hinduja Group. Originally established as Ashok Motors in 1948, the company underwent a transformation in 1955 through collaboration with British Leyland, adopting the name Ashok Leyland.

(With PTI inputs)