EV push: Indian auto industry players have listed a host of electric vehicle models over the coming few years amid the government’s revived drive for boosting environment-friendly mobility solutions with the rollout of a new framework.



Mass market automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have new models in the pipeline over the years which accommodate the sectoral demand.



Beginning January next year, Mahindra & Mahindra will launch five new battery electric vehicles over the coming time, according to CEO of their Automotive Sector Nalinikanth Gollagunta.



"These electric SUVs will be built on Mahindra's innovative INGLO platform and aim to cater to a variety of consumers through their diverse range. The launch of these SUVs is part of Mahindra's broader strategy to lead in the electric vehicle sector, and we expect 20-30 per cent of our portfolio to be electric by 2027," he said.



Maruti Suzuki is also making significant investments in the electric vehicle segment, according to their India Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti.



"We will start production of a high-spec EV designed-fresh as an EV with 550 km range in FY24-25 and will have about six EV models in the next 7-8 years," he pointed.



But for curbing the import of carbon and oil, Bharti noted that the country will need several more technologies like hybrid-electric, CNG, Bio-CNG, Ethanol flex fuel etc.



Maruti Suzuki introduced its premium electric SUV, the IONIQ 5 in 2023.



He noted that several industry estimates project electric vehicles to comprise around 20 per cent of India's automotive market by 2030.



"With the Indian government's steadfast focus on electric vehicles and the supportive policy framework, we are confident that EVs will soon become mainstream, driving a sustainable automotive future for India," he added.



Maruti Suzuki intends to invest around Rs 26,000 crore over 10 years in Tamil Nadu, which also includes the setting up of a battery assembly plant in the state.



Tata Motors has ambitions to roll out 10 EVs by 2026, a company spokesperson said. The automaker arm of salts to steel company Tata Group has a strategy to bring forth four more EV models in 2024, which comprise of Curvv EV and Harrier EV.



Luxury carmakers are also setting in motion plans to boost their EV lineup in the country.



"We are invested in the market, having an aggressive product strategy with more than 12 new products planned for debut in 2024, of which three will be new BEVs," according to a Mercedes-Benz India spokesperson.



This well-defined roadmap will help the automaker deepen its BEV footprint, offering customers the best of luxury and technology, he added.



Consumer choices and the economic climate will decide the pace of BEV transition,"the spokesperson stated.



Audi India anticipates 50 per cent of its sales in India to be from electric vehicles by 2030. The automaker, which has four electric models in the country, has expansion plans for its product range to reach its zealous sales target.



Earlier in March, the government gave its assent on an electric-vehicle policy, as part of which duty concessions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of $500 million, aimed at attracting global behemoths like Elon Musk’s Tesla.



Gollagunta of Mahindra & Mahindra said the policy bolsters the Make in India momentum, with a need for bank guarantees, minimum investment dedication and value addition locally to boost India’s EV ecosystem.



