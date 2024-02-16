English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

BYD plans to launch third EV in India

The highly-anticipated BYD Seal electric sedan is scheduled to make its debut on March 5,

Business Desk
BYD plans to launch third EV in India
BYD plans to launch third EV in India | Image:BYD
  • 3 min read
EV launch: Top Chinese EV maker BYD is gearing up to introduce its third electric car for India's automotive market, as per media reports.

The eagerly awaited BYD Seal electric sedan is scheduled to make its debut on March 5, joining the present lineup of the Atto 3 electric SUV and e6 electric MPV, as per media reports.

Originally displayed during the Auto Expo in January 2023, the BYD Seal was initially slated for a festive season launch but faced delays. The electric sedan is already making in global markets, where it competes with the likes of the Tesla Model 3.

Seal features

Influenced by the Ocean X concept displayed in 2021, the Seal features an aerodynamic body with a remarkable drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd. Its exterior showcases crystal LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, along with full-width LED taillights running across the entire length of the boot-lid.

Measuring 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, the BYD Seal boasts a sleek design based on the EV maker's dedicated e-Platform 3.0.

Inside, the BYD Seal promises a premium experience with soft-touch materials and a dominant 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard also includes a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a head-up display, and two wireless charging pads, among other features.

One of the standout features of the BYD Seal is its Blade battery technology, ensuring top-notch performance. The electric sedan offers two battery options in global markets, a 61.4 kWh battery providing a range of 550 kms on a single charge and a larger 82.5 kWh unit offering up to 700 kms (CLTC) on a single charge.

The Seal supports fast charging capabilities of up to 150 kW with the bigger pack and up to 110 kW with the smaller pack.

Safety record, features

Safety is a paramount focus for BYD, with the Seal earning a 5-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. Notably, the Seal scored high percentages across various categories, including 89 per cent in adult occupants, 87 per cent in child occupants, 82 per cent in Vulnerable Road Users, and 76 per cent in Safety Assist.

Equipped with features such as dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, side airbags, and a center airbag, the Seal also includes ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch, and seat belt reminders.

Additional safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System, and Fatigue/Distraction Detection.

For Indian roads, the BYD Seal will be available with single PMS and dual-motor options.

The country-specific variant will feature the more powerful dual-motor version, boasting a combined 523 bhp and an impressive 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.8 seconds.

Positioned as a premium offering, the expected price range for the BYD Seal in India is around ex-showroom Rs 65-70 lakh, putting it in direct competition with the Kia EV6 and the BMW i4.

The electric car enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this cutting-edge addition to India's electric vehicle landscape on March 5.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

