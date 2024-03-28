×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

CARS24 launches driver-on-demand service

The service will be initially launched in Gurugram after which it will be rolled out to other major cities

Reported by: Business Desk
Chauffeur
Chauffeur | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Autotech company CARS24 has rolled out an on-demand driver service for booking professional drivers, furthering its range of services in the automotive solutions space.

Termed Autopilot, the service eliminates the hassles around traditional driving solutions like finding qualified drivers or last-minute cancellations by cab drivers.

The service will be initially rolled out in Gurugram after which it will be extended to other major cities, CARS24 said.

Autopilot is priced starting from Rs 149 and provides riders the convenience of being chauffeured in their own vehicles.

The feature aims to curb drunk driving incidents and also create livelihood for professional drivers, CARS24 said.

  Vikram Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, CARS24 said,” Autopilot is our response to what our users have been seeking—a travel option that's simpler, more enjoyable, and devoid of the usual chaos. We envision CARS24 not just as a platform for buying and selling cars, but as a holistic partner in the automotive journey of our customers.”

The feature is available on the CARS24 app and can be availed under ‘hire a driver’ feature of the app.

Cars24 is present in  India, Australia, Thailand, and UAE, and offers selling and buying of pre-owned vehicles.

The used car marketplace is expected to touch the $100 billion-mark in the next ten years on the back of rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class.

There are changes in market dynamics with customers opting for frequent upgrades when it comes to cars, the company said earlier.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

