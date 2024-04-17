Advertisement

Honda's EV Expansion: Honda Motor, a Japanese automaker, disclosed its plan to introduce six next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models under the brand name Ye in China by the year 2027. The company further outlined plans to debut a total of 10 EV models carrying the Honda brand in the Chinese market by the same year.

These initiatives are part of Honda's strategy to have EVs constitute 100 per cent of its vehicle sales in China by 2035.

EV market struggle

Despite being a major player in the automotive industry, Honda has trailed behind its European and American counterparts like General Motors and Volkswagen in the adoption and promotion of EVs.

Recognising the intensifying competition posed by Chinese EV manufacturers, Honda, along with Nissan, announced last month their contemplation of a partnership focusing on essential components and software development.



Earlier in January, Honda showcased its "Honda 0 Series" EVs alongside two concept models at the CES trade exhibition held in Las Vegas.



(With Reuters Inputs)