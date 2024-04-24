Advertisement

Huawei’s EV Plunge: Huawei has moved significantly into the electric vehicle (EV) industry by introducing a new software brand for intelligent driving. Named Qiankun, which represents a blend of heaven and the Kunlun Mountains, the brand aims to provide comprehensive self-driving systems covering various aspects such as driving chassis, audio, and driver's seats.

Jin Yuzhi, CEO of Huawei's Intelligent Automotive Solution (IAS) business unit, outlined the company's ambitious plans during an event preceding the Beijing auto show. According to Jin, 2024 is slated to mark the commencement of mass commercialisation of smart driving technology. Huawei anticipates that by the end of that year, over 500,000 vehicles equipped with the Huawei self-driving system will be on the roads.

Advertisement

Huawei, headquartered in Shenzhen, launched its smart car unit back in 2019 with the aspiration of becoming a significant player in the EV industry akin to established automotive supplier Bosch. The company envisions supplying software and components to partners in the EV sector. In a strategic move, Huawei announced its intention to spin off the smart car unit into a separate entity in November. This new company will inherit the unit's core technologies and resources, while also receiving investments from partners such as automaker Changan Auto.

This development highlights Huawei's determination to carve out a prominent position in the burgeoning EV market, leveraging its expertise in software and technology to drive innovation in intelligent driving systems.

Advertisement

With Reuters Inputs