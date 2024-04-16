Ola Electric announces new prices for S1 X series scooters

Advertisement

Ola Electric’s new price range: Ola Electric, the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced new price points for its S1 X portfolio targeting the mass-market segment. The move aims to address one of the major barriers to EV adoption—the high upfront cost.

Ola’s S1 X series, which includes variants with 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh batteries, will now be available at new price points, starting at Rs 69,999 for the introductory 2 kWh model. Customers can also opt for higher battery configurations at Rs 84,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. Additionally, Ola Electric announced revised prices for its other models, including the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+.

With a range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km for the 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants respectively, the S1 X offers a variety for riders. The scooter’s 6kW motor enables quick acceleration, with the scooter reaching 0-40 km/h in as little as 3.3 seconds.

Ola spokesperson said, “We believe India’s EV industry has reached an inflexion point with the EV penetration in the 2W segment at an all-time high last month. Our S1 X portfolio now addresses the high upfront cost of EVs which is one of the major barriers to EV adoption. Ola’s robust cost structures coupled with vertically integrated in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities enable us to price our products competitively. With new prices of S1 X and a wide product portfolio across all popular price points, we are confident of driving EV penetration further across the country.”

Ola Electric has also introduced add-on warranty options for customers, allowing them to extend the warranty to cover up to 125 km. The announcement coincides with Ola Electric's achievement of reaching a registration milestone of 500,000 scooters in under 2.5 years.