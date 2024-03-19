Advertisement

Ola Electric’s expansion: Ola Electric has announced the inauguration of its 450th service centre in Phaphamau, Prayagraj, to strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and service network. This expansion is in line with the company's plans to further expand its service reach, with a target to increase its network from 400 to 600 centres by the end of April.

Ola Electric’s expansion plans align with its focus on meeting the growing after-sales service demands of its customers across the country. On this occasion, the EV two-wheeler manufacturer conducted a day-long complimentary scooter health check-up exclusively for Ola S1 owners at the newly opened service centre in Prayagraj.

As part of its efforts to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the company has introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or 80,000 km for its entire product range, at no additional cost.

Ola Electric has also shared its plans to improve its fast charging infrastructure to facilitate convenient charging options for EV owners. As part of this initiative, the company has introduced a portable fast charger accessory with a capacity of 3KW, available for purchase at Rs 29,999.

The expansion of Ola Electric's service network reflects that the demand for electric vehicles is constantly increasing in the country with consumers willing to spend more for better services.

(With Reuters inputs)