Stellantis price rise: Stellantis India announced on Tuesday that it will implement a 0.5 per cent price hike across all models of the Citroen brand, as well as the Compass and Meridian models under the Jeep brand, effective from April 30, 2024. This decision, the company stated, is attributed to the escalating input costs and operational expenses.

The price adjustment will lead to a modest increment ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 17,000 across the various models, according to a statement released by the company.

In response to the current economic realities, Stellantis India underlined that the price increase reflects the need to address rising input costs and operational expenses while enabling the continued delivery of innovative vehicles to its customers.

The Citroen brand offers a diverse range of vehicles including the compact car C3, SUVs C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, and electric car E-C3, with prices ranging from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh, as listed on the company's website.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass is priced between Rs 20.69 lakh and Rs 26.19 lakh, and the Jeep Meridian falls within the range of Rs 33.6 lakh to Rs 36.97 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

(With Reuters inputs)