×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Toyota reports 7% global sales decline in February, driven by weakness in China, Japan

The decrease in China was particularly pronounced due to the Lunar New Year holidays falling in February this year, unlike in January last year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Toyota wage negotiations
Toyota wage negotiations | Image:Toyota
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Toyota global sales fall: Toyota Motor's global sales saw a 7 per cent drop in February compared to the previous year, largely influenced by notable declines in China and Japan. 

The decrease in China was particularly pronounced due to the Lunar New Year holidays falling in February this year, unlike in January last year.

Advertisement

Sales in China plummeted by 36 per cent, attributed partly to intense competition in the market and a challenging price war environment. 

However, when considering combined sales for January and February, the decline in China was less severe at 0.7 per cent, though still below the industry-wide rise in passenger vehicle sales.

Advertisement

Despite a notable 16 per cent increase in US sales and a 14 per cent rise in Europe, Toyota saw a sharp decline in Japan by one-third. 

The decline was partly due to production stoppages at Daihatsu, which also manufactures some Toyota-branded vehicles, and the aftermath of a safety test scandal involving Daihatsu's small-car unit.

Advertisement

Toyota's sales in Indonesia and Thailand also witnessed double-digit declines in February. 

Nearly 40 per cent of Toyota's global sales for the month comprised gasoline-electric hybrids.

Advertisement

The global sales figures include both Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles. Meanwhile, Daihatsu reported a notable 66 per cent plunge in its worldwide sales for February.

Additionally, Toyota's global output for February decreased by 2.6 per cent to 737,178 vehicles.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

a few seconds ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

a minute ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

2 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

3 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

4 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

6 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

6 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

7 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

7 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

9 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

14 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

15 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

21 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

21 minutes ago
M Jagadesh Kumar

NET score for PhD

25 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

Varun's 1st Reaction

25 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo