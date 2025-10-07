Average Income of Indian Workers Surged By Rs 4,565 Over The Past Seven Years: Survey

Average Income of Indian Workers Surged By Rs 4,565 Over The Past Seven Years | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: Over the past seven years, Indian workers have seen a significant boost in their earnings, with the average monthly salary for regular salaried workers rising from ₹16,538 in 2017 to ₹21,103 in 2024, a jump of ₹4,565, according to government data.

Casual labourers have also benefited, with their average daily wage climbing from ₹294 in July–September 2017 to ₹433 in April–June 2024, signaling better income levels and improved job quality across the board.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) by the National Statistics Office highlights a robust job market, with key indicators showing steady progress.

Between June and August 2025, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which tracks the share of people aged 15 and above who are working or seeking work, rose from 54.2% to 55%.

Similarly, the Worker Population Ratio (WPR), reflecting the proportion of employed individuals, increased from 51.2% to 52.2%. These trends point to a growing and dynamic workforce.

Unemployment Hits Record Lows

The unemployment rate has seen a remarkable decline, dropping from 6% in 2017–18 to just 3.2% in 2023–24. Youth unemployment also fell sharply, from 17.8% to 10.2%, outperforming the global average of 13.3%, as per the International Labour Organization’s 2024 report.

In August 2025, male unemployment reached a low of 5%, driven by a dip in urban male unemployment to 5.9% and rural male unemployment to 4.3%, the lowest in four months.

Women Leading the Charge

Women are increasingly joining the workforce, with their LFPR soaring from 23.3% in 2017–18 to 41.7% in 2023–24. The WPR for women also nearly doubled, rising from 22% to 40.3% in the same period.

This upward trend continued into 2025, with female WPR climbing to 32% in August from 30.2% in June.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data further underscores this shift, with 26.9 lakh women joining as net subscribers in 2024–25, including 4.42 lakh in July alone, reflecting a more inclusive job market.

Formal Jobs and Entrepreneurship on the Rise

Formal employment is gaining ground, with EPFO adding over 1.29 crore net subscribers in 2024–25, a significant increase from 61.12 lakh in 2018–19.

In July 2025, 9.79 lakh new subscribers joined, 60% of whom were aged 18–25, driven by better job opportunities and EPFO’s outreach efforts.

Meanwhile, self-employment has surged from 52.2% in 2017–18 to 58.4% in 2023–24, while casual labour dropped from 24.9% to 19.8%, highlighting a shift toward entrepreneurial ventures supported by government initiatives.

Sectoral Snapshot

In the April–June 2025 quarter, agriculture remained the backbone of rural employment, engaging 44.6% of men and 70.9% of women. In urban areas, the tertiary sector dominated, employing 60.6% of men and 64.9% of women. Overall, 56.4 crore people were employed, with 39.7 crore men and 16.7 crore women.

Bottom Line