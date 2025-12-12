Aviation Crisis: India's Top Passenger Carrier IndiGo Faces Rs 58.75 Crore Penalty - Details

After ensuing a dark chapter in India's aviation history, which began on December 2, top passenger carrier IndiGo faces a penalty totalling Rs 58.75 crore.

This comes in after the parent firm of the Gurgaon-based airlines InterGlobe Aviation on December 2 received a penalty order of Rs 117.52 crore from the Joint Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise, CGST Kochi Commissionerate.

The order relates to the denial of input tax credit for FY19 and FY22 and was communicated to the company on December 1.

Meanwhile, trouble keeps mounting for the airlines from all four corners as DGCA on December 12 suspended four IndiGo personnel responsible for safety and operations, according to a PTI report.

On the other hand, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday appeared before a panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to present a “full report” on flight disruptions. The meeting coincided with the airline offering vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to ‘severely impacted customers’. The top Indigo official was summoned to again appear before the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 12.

The centre has also directed IndiGo, which is a leader in terms of market share in India's domestic passenger carrier market and is credited with operating 2,300 daily flights, to slash its its winter schedule by 10 per cent.