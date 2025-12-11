IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Summoned Again By DGCA - Details

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned again by DGCA, set to meet the committee of officers at Director General of Civil Aviation on December 12, 2025.

This notification comes after Elbers arrived at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, December 11, for a meeting, amidst the nationwide aviation crisis, including operational disruptions and heightened customers grievances.

Today, IndiGo said it has processed refunds for all flights cancelled during the recent operational disruption and assured that the remaining payments will reflect in customers' accounts shortly.

In a statement, the Gurgaon-headquartered airline noted that travellers who booked their tickets through online travel platforms or third-party agents will also receive refunds.

"If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for your refund have also been initiated. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly," the official statement read.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by passengers, IndiGo noted that travellers from December 3 to December 5 experienced extended delays and were stranded at several airports due to heavy congestion.

"IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports, and a number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," the statement added.

This is in addition to the government-mandated compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure.