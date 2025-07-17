Axis Bank Q1 FY26 Results: Net Profit Declines 4% YoY Despite 8% Rise In Revenue; Other Income Jumps 25% - Details

Axis Bank Q1 FY26 Results: Axis Bank released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), showing a moderate increase in revenue but a marginal drop in net profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The board of directors of Axis Bank Limited approved the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 at its meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, 17th July 2025.

Axis Bank Q1 FY26 Net Interest Income

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) stood at Rs 13,560 crore, slightly higher than Rs 13,448 crore in Q1 FY25, reflecting a 1% year-on-year growth. While growth in core interest income remained subdued, other income rose sharply by 25%, increasing from Rs 5,783 crore to Rs 7,258 crore.

This included a strong 10% growth in fee income and a 249% jump in trading income, which grew from Rs 406 crore to Rs 1,420 crore.

Total operating revenue rose to Rs 20,818 crore, up 8% from Rs 19,232 crore a year ago. Core operating revenue (excluding trading and exchange gains) increased to Rs 19,398 crore, marking a 3% increase from Rs 18,763 crore last year.

Operating profit came in at Rs 11,515 crore, up 14% from Rs 10,106 crore in Q1 FY25. However, operating expenses also rose 2% to Rs 9,303 crore from Rs 9,125 crore. As a result, core operating profit (adjusted) increased 5% year-on-year to Rs 10,095 crore.

Axis Bank Q1 FY26 Net Profit

Despite strong revenue and operating performance, net profit declined by 4% to Rs 5,806 crore, compared to Rs 6,035 crore in Q1 FY25. The bank attributed this to various provisioning and market-related adjustments. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 74.75 (annualised), slightly below the Rs 77.79 recorded last year.

In terms of key return ratios, Return on Average Assets (RoA) was at 1.47%, slightly lower than 1.65% in Q1 FY25. Similarly, Return on Equity (RoE) declined to 13.14% from 16.26%, reflecting the impact of lower profitability.

Axis Bank Q1 FY26: Total Assets

On the balance sheet side, Axis Bank reported total assets of Rs 16,03,308 crore as of June 30, 2025, up from Rs 14,68,163 crore in the same period last year. Deposits grew to Rs 11,61,615 crore from Rs 10,62,484 crore, while advances rose to Rs 10,59,724 crore from Rs 9,30,875 crore.