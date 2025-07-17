Wipro Q1 FY26 Results: Net Profit Rises 11% YoY To Rs 3,330 Crore; Declares Rs 5 Interim Dividend - Check Record Date

Updated 17 July 2025 at 16:33 IST
Wipro Q1 FY26 Results: Wipro Limited, a global technology services and consulting company, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), reporting a steady year-on-year growth in profitability despite a slight sequential decline in revenue.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,330 crore for the quarter, marking a 10.9% increase year-on-year, even as it saw a 6.7% drop compared to the previous quarter. Earnings per share stood at Rs 3.20, reflecting the same pattern — down 6.7% quarter-on-quarter but up 10.8% year-on-year.
Gross revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 22,130 crore, which is 0.8% higher than the same period last year, though it fell 1.6% sequentially. The company’s IT services segment revenue was $2,587.4 million, down 1.5% YoY and 0.3% QoQ. In constant currency terms, the segment’s revenue declined 2.3% YoY and 2.0% QoQ.
On the margin front, IT services operating margin came in at 17.3%, which was 0.8% higher than Q1 last year but slightly down 0.2% from the March 2025 quarter.
Wipro’s total bookings were a bright spot in the results. The company reported $4.97 billion in total bookings, which is a strong 50.7% increase year-on-year and a 24.1% increase quarter-on-quarter. Notably, large deal bookings surged 130.8% YoY to $2.67 billion.
The company also generated operating cash flow of Rs 4,110 crore, which is 123.2% of net income, up 9.8% QoQ and 2.9% YoY, signalling healthy cash generation.
Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. The record date for the dividend is July 28, 2025, and the payment will be made on or before August 15, 2025.
Looking ahead, Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million, indicating a sequential growth outlook between -1.0% and +1.0% in constant currency terms.
