Wipro Q1 FY26 Results: Net Profit Rises 11% YoY To Rs 3,330 Crore; Declares Rs 5 Interim Dividend - Check Record Date

Wipro Q1 FY26 Results: Wipro Limited, a global technology services and consulting company, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), reporting a steady year-on-year growth in profitability despite a slight sequential decline in revenue.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,330 crore for the quarter, marking a 10.9% increase year-on-year, even as it saw a 6.7% drop compared to the previous quarter. Earnings per share stood at Rs 3.20, reflecting the same pattern — down 6.7% quarter-on-quarter but up 10.8% year-on-year.

Wipro Q1 FY26 Results: Revenue

Gross revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 22,130 crore, which is 0.8% higher than the same period last year, though it fell 1.6% sequentially. The company’s IT services segment revenue was $2,587.4 million, down 1.5% YoY and 0.3% QoQ. In constant currency terms, the segment’s revenue declined 2.3% YoY and 2.0% QoQ.

On the margin front, IT services operating margin came in at 17.3%, which was 0.8% higher than Q1 last year but slightly down 0.2% from the March 2025 quarter.

Wipro Order Book

Wipro’s total bookings were a bright spot in the results. The company reported $4.97 billion in total bookings, which is a strong 50.7% increase year-on-year and a 24.1% increase quarter-on-quarter. Notably, large deal bookings surged 130.8% YoY to $2.67 billion.

The company also generated operating cash flow of Rs 4,110 crore, which is 123.2% of net income, up 9.8% QoQ and 2.9% YoY, signalling healthy cash generation.

Wipro Interim Dividend 2025: Record Date

Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. The record date for the dividend is July 28, 2025, and the payment will be made on or before August 15, 2025.

Wipro Business Outlook