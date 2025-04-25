Axis Bank Share Price Today: Q4 Results Spill Red Ink, Stock Brushes Off 5% Value

Axis Bank Share Price Today: Axis Bank, one of the major private banks operating in India, held its meeting on 24 March 2025. The company audited its Q4 results, along with the dividend of Rs 1 per equity. The company also witnessed a decline in the share price.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30, 47, 52 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith extracts of the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025” as per exchange filing.

Axis Bank: Q4 Results

Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,129 crore for the March 31, 2024, quarter, a remarkable reversal of a net loss of Rs 5,728 crore during the same period of the last fiscal.

An 11% year-on-year growth led this performance in Net Interest Income (NII), which stood at Rs 13,089 crore. The bank's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 35,990 crore, up from Rs 28,758 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the full fiscal year 2023-24, Axis Bank's net profit surged by 160% to Rs 24,861 crore.

Axis Bank: Dividend

The bank's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

“Recommended a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/- each) i.e., 50% of the face value, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the members of the Bank at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) and applicable statutory approval” as per exchange filing.

Axis Bank: Payment Date

The company also shared the payout date along with the dividend and Q4 results.

“ The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days from the date of conclusion of the AGM”, as perthe exchange filing.

Axis Bank: Share Price Reaction

Even with the robust quarterly performance, the share price of Axis Bank dipped by about 3.5% after the announcement. Market experts blame the decline on investor worries regarding the bank's fundraising strategy and dilution of equity.

Axis Bank: Share Price Target

According to Emkay brokerage, the share price target stands at Rs 1400 while the current price stands at Rs 1207. It has maintained the 'BUY' option for the Axis Bank. According to the firm, the stock has recently recovered and still is trading at lower valuations.

Axis Bank: Recent Initiatives

Axis Bank has announced the intention to raise as much as Rs 55,000 crore from a mix of debt and equity instruments. This amounts to Rs 35,000 crore through debt instruments like long-term bonds and Rs 20,000 crore from equity shares or convertibles.

The fundraising will strengthen the capital base of the bank as well as fund future growth plans.

