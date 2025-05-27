Ayushman Card For Senior Citizens: How To Avail Rs 5 Lakh Free Health Cover- Steps

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana there is an Ayushman Card that can help senior citizens to avail health insurance worth Rs 5 lakhs.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, which was launched in October 2024 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is aimed at providing free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to all citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced this health initiative, offering health coverage for nearly 2,000 medical procedures, with no waiting period.

Who Is Eligible?

Any Indian citizen aged 70 or above can apply. Individuals who are already covered under the PM-JAY will receive this as a top-up and this will effectively double their coverage.

Additionally, individuals covered by private insurance or any other government health schemes are also eligible, though they must choose between pre-existing health schemes and the new offering.

What Are The Benefits?

* With this card users can get Rs 5 lakh annual health cover.

* It covers 1,961 medical procedures across 17 specialities.

* This card includes all pre-existing illnesses from the first day.

* Users can also avail cashless treatment at over 30,000 empanelled hospitals, including 13,352 private facilities.

How To Download And Avail The Offer?

Users can follow the following steps to claim the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card: