Prostarm Info Systems IPO Day 1: Check GMP Today, Date, Price Band, Lot Size, And Important Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Prostarm Info Systems debuted in the Indian market today. The Prostarm Info Systems IPO is open for subscription from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
The public issue has opened for subscription today on May 27, will remain open until 29 May 2025.
The company has decided the price band for the public issue to be between Rs 95 to Rs 105 per equity share.
The Prostarm Info System IPO aims to raise Rs 168 crore through a fresh issue of shares, proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.
The likely listing date for the public issue on the BSE as well as the NSE is June 3, 2025.
According to market watchers, the company's shares were trading at Rs 130, with a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 24 or 23.8 per cent compared to the upper price band of Rs 105, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
Bidders can apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue consists of 142 company shares.
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 13 lots. Accordingly, the minimum amount required to apply for the book build issue is Rs 14,910 and the maximum investment allowed for a retail investor is Rs 1,93,830.
Published May 27th 2025, 11:31 IST