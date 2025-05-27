Prostarm Info Systems IPO Day 1: Check GMP Today, Date, Price Band, Lot Size, And Important Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Prostarm Info Systems debuted in the Indian market today. The Prostarm Info Systems IPO is open for subscription from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Prostarm Info System IPO: Date

The public issue has opened for subscription today on May 27, will remain open until 29 May 2025.

Prostarm Info System IPO: Price Band

The company has decided the price band for the public issue to be between Rs 95 to Rs 105 per equity share.

Prostarm Info System IPO: Important Details

The Prostarm Info System IPO aims to raise Rs 168 crore through a fresh issue of shares, proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.

The likely listing date for the public issue on the BSE as well as the NSE is June 3, 2025.

Prostarm Info System IPO: GMP Today

According to market watchers, the company's shares were trading at Rs 130, with a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 24 or 23.8 per cent compared to the upper price band of Rs 105, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Prostarm Info System IPO: Lot Size

Bidders can apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue consists of 142 company shares.