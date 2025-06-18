Ayushman Vay Vandana Card: How To Apply and Get Rs 5 Lakh Free Medical Cover Without Paying Any Premium

Senior citizens applying for Ayushman Vay Vandana Card to get Rs 5 lakh free medical cover without premium. | Image: Republic

India’s growing elderly population often find it difficult to manage their rising healthcare costs, especially after they have retired. To bridge this critical gap, the government has rolled out an enhanced medical cover that is tailormade for those aged 70 and above — the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card.

As per the government of India portal, this scheme offers Rs 5 lakh worth of free medical treatment annually, with no conditions such as premium, income eligibility, etc. Here are the details of the scheme.

What is it all about?

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is a special initiative under the Ayushman Bharat – PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). It aims to provide free cashless medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to senior citizens aged 70 or above, regardless of their income or insurance status.

This card offers coverage for over 1,500 medical procedures, including critical surgeries, hospitalizations, and treatments like dialysis, cancer therapy, and cardiac care, etc., without the need to pay any premium.

Who can all apply for it?

To be eligible for the card, an applicant must be at least 70 years old and an Indian citizen. The most import and only document required is a valid Aadhaar card, which is used to complete the digital identity verification through e-KYC.

Notably, a senior citizen who is already a beneficiary under PM-JAY, are entitled to an additional Rs 5 lakh in coverage through the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, effectively doubling their annual protection to Rs 10 lakh.

How to Apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card

There are two main ways to apply: online or offline.

Option 1: Apply Online (via App or Web Portal)

Download the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission app from Google Play Store. Register using your mobile number and OTP. Select “Senior Citizen 70+ Enrollment” from the dashboard. Mention your Aadhaar number and complete e-KYC (OTP, fingerprint, or face scan). Fill in your personal and family details, upload a photo, and confirm your location. Submit the form — your digital Ayushman Vay Vandana Card will be generated instantly and available as a downloadable PDF.

Option 2: Apply Offline (at Hospital or CSC)

Visit your nearest empanelled hospital or Common Service Centre (CSC). Provide your Aadhaar for verification and photo capture. A staff member will assist in completing the registration and generating your card.

Key Advantages of this scheme