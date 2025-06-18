Ayushman Vay Vandana Card: How To Apply and Get Rs 5 Lakh Free Medical Cover Without Paying Any Premium

Updated 18 June 2025 at 14:44 IST
India’s growing elderly population often find it difficult to manage their rising healthcare costs, especially after they have retired. To bridge this critical gap, the government has rolled out an enhanced medical cover that is tailormade for those aged 70 and above — the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card.
As per the government of India portal, this scheme offers Rs 5 lakh worth of free medical treatment annually, with no conditions such as premium, income eligibility, etc. Here are the details of the scheme.
The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is a special initiative under the Ayushman Bharat – PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). It aims to provide free cashless medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to senior citizens aged 70 or above, regardless of their income or insurance status.
This card offers coverage for over 1,500 medical procedures, including critical surgeries, hospitalizations, and treatments like dialysis, cancer therapy, and cardiac care, etc., without the need to pay any premium.
To be eligible for the card, an applicant must be at least 70 years old and an Indian citizen. The most import and only document required is a valid Aadhaar card, which is used to complete the digital identity verification through e-KYC.
Notably, a senior citizen who is already a beneficiary under PM-JAY, are entitled to an additional Rs 5 lakh in coverage through the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, effectively doubling their annual protection to Rs 10 lakh.
There are two main ways to apply: online or offline.
Published 18 June 2025 at 14:43 IST