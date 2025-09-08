Baaghi 4 Star Tiger Shroff Sells Khar Apartment for Rs. 15.60 Crore Amid Box Office Buzz

Tiger Shroff continues to make headlines not only for his film career but also for his real estate investments. | Image: Twitter/Freepik

Baaghi 4: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, known for his high-octane action roles and dance skills, has sold an apartment in Khar, Mumbai, for Rs. 15.60 crore.

The transaction, registered in September 2025, was reviewed through property registration documents on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) by online property portal Square Yards.

About the Apartment

The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount, one of Khar’s premium residential complexes. It has a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq.ft. (~184.85 sq.m.) and a built-up area of 2,189 sq.ft. (~203.34 sq.m.), along with three car parking spaces.

Square Yards’ analysis of the IGR records suggests that Tiger Shroff purchased the property in 2018 for Rs. 11.62 crore. The sale involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 93.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Khar is known as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, featuring a mix of upscale apartments and commercial developments.

The locality is well-connected via the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, and is in close proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Tiger Shroff: Beyond Real Estate

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti and is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Trained in martial arts, he is famous for performing stunts without body doubles. Over the years, he has built a strong fan following through his fitness-focused and inspirational lifestyle.

Baaghi 4: The Latest Box Office Hit

Tiger’s latest film, Baaghi 4, has started strong at the box office despite facing an unusual dip in earnings on its first Saturday due to Ganpati Visarjan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 12 crore on Friday, Rs. 9.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 10 crore on Sunday, taking the opening weekend total to Rs. 31.25 crore.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie offered a 50% discount on Sunday, helping the weekend numbers remain “respectable.”

Baaghi 4 marks the Hindi directorial debut of Kannada filmmaker A Harsha and stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Shreyas Talpade.