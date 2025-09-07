Updated 7 September 2025 at 22:00 IST
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Wraps Up 1st Weekend On A Disappointing Note
The Sunday biz of a little over ₹9 crore pushed the movie to ₹30 crore+ mark. Baaghi 4 has been a big disaster in a franchise that has worked well at the box office in the past.
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanajy Dutt feature in the action thriller Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha. The action movie, which was rated A by the CBFC due to excessively violent scenes, has ended its first weekend run on a highly disappointing note. Baaghi 4 released on September 5 to mixed reviews and the same has been reflecting in its collections, with biz declining each day.
How much Baaghi 4 earned its first weekend?
Baaghi 4 opened to ₹12 crore in India. The biz declined 22% and fell to ₹9.25 crore on Saturday. The Sunday figures were in the same range as day 2, in fact even lesser. Since the footfalls are declining and the collections are falling each day, a washout is certain in the first week itself.
The Sunday biz of a little over ₹9 crore pushed the movie to ₹30 crore+ mark. This has been a big disaster in a franchise that has worked well at the box office in the past. Despite a franchise backing, Baaghi 4 has not been able to woo the audiences and is certain to be a loss-making venture.
Ronny returns in Baaghi 4
The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's Baaghi franchise, which started with 2016's Baaghi, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020). The latest movie features Tiger as Ronny, a man who after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs. The film marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade and
