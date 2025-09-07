Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Wraps Up 1st Weekend On A Disappointing Note

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanajy Dutt feature in the action thriller Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha. The action movie, which was rated A by the CBFC due to excessively violent scenes, has ended its first weekend run on a highly disappointing note. Baaghi 4 released on September 5 to mixed reviews and the same has been reflecting in its collections, with biz declining each day.

How much Baaghi 4 earned its first weekend?

Baaghi 4 opened to ₹12 crore in India. The biz declined 22% and fell to ₹9.25 crore on Saturday. The Sunday figures were in the same range as day 2, in fact even lesser. Since the footfalls are declining and the collections are falling each day, a washout is certain in the first week itself.

Baaghi 4 released on September 5 | Image: IMDb

The Sunday biz of a little over ₹9 crore pushed the movie to ₹30 crore+ mark. This has been a big disaster in a franchise that has worked well at the box office in the past. Despite a franchise backing, Baaghi 4 has not been able to woo the audiences and is certain to be a loss-making venture.

Ronny returns in Baaghi 4