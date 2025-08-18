Back To Office? Microsoft May Update Work Policy, Considering 3-Day Rule: Report

Microsoft is planning to roll out a stricter return-to-office policy, potentially starting from January 2026, which will require employees to be in the office for at least 3 days a week.

Initially, the implementation of the policy will vary across Microsoft's offices, but it will most likely affect the employees working at Microsoft's Redmond, WA, campus starting in January.

According to the sources in the report by Business Insider, this decision is still in process, and an announcement is expected to roll out around September 2025.

What is happening ?

Since 2020, Microsoft has followed a flexible work model, which allowed employees to work more flexibly without any special approval. But recently, the company has been signalling towards a greater shift, following recent layoffs and stricter productivity reviews.

As mentioned in the report by Business Insider, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's cloud and AI boss, told staff that last September, the company wouldn’t consider changing its work policy untill unless there is a drop which can be seen in the productivity.

Decline in productivity at Microsoft?

Does this mean there has been a drop in productivity? However, it is still unclear what exactly happened, but what is clear is that its approach to employee performance has changed since then, and it has also introduced a new performance improvement plan meant to eradicate any low performers quickly.

While the RTO is under review, it highlights Microsoft, which was once popular for its flexible work policies, evolving its stance on such policies. Reflecting a larger trend in the tech industry, the gradual era of pandemic-era remote work freedoms is in favour of a more structured way.

Similar RTO Trend in the Tech Sector?