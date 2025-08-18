JSW Cement Shares Jump 4% in Early Trade - Here’s Why

The shares of JSW Group's cement manufacturing arm JSW Cement rose nearly 4 per cent in trade on Monday after having garnered strong interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 5.80 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) (10.97 times), and followed by retail investors (1.81 times), as per BSE data.

The mainboard IPO comprised a fresh issue of 10.88 crore shares aggregating Rs 1,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.61 crore shares worth Rs 2,000 crore by promoters.

The initial public offering of JSW Cement Ltd, part of the diversified JSW Group, opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7 and ended on Monday, August 11.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is considered a top green cement maker with seven plants across India, and an installed grinding capacity of 20.6 million tonnes a year.

The eco-friendly cement producer's portfolio spans across blended and ordinary Portland cement, clinker, GGBS, and allied products, supported by a network of over 4,600 dealers, 8,900 sub-dealers, and 158 warehouses.

The funds garnered from the fresh issue will help fund a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan, repay borrowings, and meet general corporate needs. The offer for sale proceeds will go to existing shareholders.