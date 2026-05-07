Bajaj Auto Share Price Surge Over 3% After 34% YoY Rise In Q4 Net Profit; Announces ₹5,633 Cr Buyback

Bajaj Auto Share Price: The shares of Bajaj Auto surged over 3% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 10,656 apiece on Thursday, May 7, after posting a 34% surge in net profit to Rs 2,746 crore as against Rs 2,049 crore in the year ago period.

India's second largest motorcycle manufacturer's revenue from operations in the quarter ended March increased 32% to Rs 16,006 crore as compared to Rs 12,148 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 36% year-on-year YoY at Rs 3,323 crore in the March quarter from Rs 2,451 crore in the year-ago quarter, the operating margin climbed by 60 basis points y-o-y to 20.8% in Q4 FY26 from 20.2% in Q4 FY25.

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"In line with the company's dividend distribution policy, the board of directors has approved/recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs 150 per share (1,500%) of face value of Rs 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2026," the company said.

The board of directors at this two-wheeler major has also announced a buyback worth Rs 5,633 crore. The buyback is priced at Rs 12,000 per share, a 16% premium to the last close.

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