Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Rose 0.49%, Nifty 50 Rallied 0.28% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The benchmark stock market bourses Sensex, and Nifty 50 opened in green on Thursday, May 7, extending the gaining momentum witnessed in Wednesday's trading session.

While Nifty 50 rallied 0.28% to 24,398.50 level, Sensex surged 0.49% to 78339.24 level today.

However, the trends on Gift Nifty were indicative of a flat opening for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading close to 24,460 level, a premium of nearly 13 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The Indian stock market ended sharply higher, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,300 level. Gains noted in yesterday's trading session were mainly due to late-session buying after reports claimed that both the US and Iran were nearing the finalisation of a deal to end their conflict.

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Stocks In Focus Today

The shares of Britannia Industries, BSE, Bharat Forge, MRF, Lupin will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Paytm

The shares of fintech major Paytm posted a net profit of ₹184 crore in the Q4FY26 against a loss of ₹540 crore in the same period last year, due to the improvement in the Bengaluru-headquartered company's operational performance.

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Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,746 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to ₹2,049 crore in the year-ago period, signalling a 34% year-on-year (YoY) surge.

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho reduced its consolidated losses to ₹166 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹1,391 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an 88% decline.

Biocon

The biopharma company led by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has refuted reports of any succession planning or leadership transition in response to exchange queries regarding a media report. The clarification follows a report claiming that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had selected her niece as her successor, which also led to movement in the stock price on May 6.

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