Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Group Firm To Consider Dividend, Special Dividend, Stock Split, and Bonus Issue - Check Date

Bajaj Finance Share Price: Bajaj Finance Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to discuss several key proposals along with the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of FY25.

The meeting will also include the approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Bajaj Finance Special (Interim) Dividend

In an exchange filing, the company said, “The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting scheduled on 29 April 2025, will consider, inter alia, Special (Interim) Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25.”

This comes in addition to the final dividend the company is expected to recommend for FY25.

Bajaj Finance Stock Split

Bajaj Finance has also announced a proposal to split its existing equity shares. The plan involves subdividing shares with a face value of Rs. 2 each, which could make the stock more affordable and increase liquidity.

Bajaj Finance Bonus Shares

Alongside the special dividend and share split, the company will also consider a bonus share issue, subject to shareholder approval. This move is intended to reward shareholders with additional free shares based on the number of shares they already hold.

Bajaj Finance Q4 FY25 Results Date and Time

Bajaj Finance had previously announced this update on April 5, 2025. Based on past patterns, the Q4 FY25 earnings report is expected to be released after market hours, around 5 PM on April 29. The company had followed a similar timeline for its Q3 FY25 results.

Bajaj Finance Dividend and Bonus Share History

Bajaj Finance has regularly rewarded its shareholders with dividends over the years. In the last few years, the dividend has steadily increased — Rs 36 per share was paid in June 2024, Rs 30 in June 2023, Rs 20 in June 2022, and Rs 10 in both July 2021 and March 2020.