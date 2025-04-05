Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance: Check Bajaj Group Stocks Q4 FY25 Results & Dividend Schedule

The Bajaj Group's companies, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Housing Finance, have announced the date and timing of their results release for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The NBFCs declared this in their exchange filings on April 5, 2025. The three listed Bajaj Group companies may declare an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 FY25 Date and Time

In the exchange filing, Bajaj Housing Finance told the bourses that the company's board of directors will meet on Wednesday, 23 April 2025 to evaluate and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Considering past trends for Q1, Q2 and Q3 the company usually announces its quarterly results in the evening post-market hours. Hence, the fourth quarter earnings report is anticipated to be released after 3:40 PM on 23 April 2025.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Tuesday, 1 April 2025 till Friday, 25 April 2025 (both days inclusive), for designated persons and their immediate relatives/dependents.

Bajaj Finserv Q4 FY25 Date and Time

The company said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The company may also recommend dividends on equity shares, if any, for the year ending 31 March 2025.

If we consider the past trends for Q1, Q2 and Q3 the company usually announces its quarterly results in the evening post-market hours. Hence, the fourth quarter earnings report is anticipated to be released after 1 PM on 29 April 2025.

Bajaj Finance Q4 FY25 Date and Time

Bajaj Finance announced in an exchange filing, that the company's Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to evaluate and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The company may also recommend dividends on equity shares, if any, for the year ending 31 March 2025.