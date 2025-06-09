Bajaj Finance Share Price Surges Over 4% - Stock Split, Bonus, Dividend? Find Out

Bajaj Finance Stock Split and Bonus Issue Details

On June 6, Bajaj Finance informed exchanges that the record date for the 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus issue is set for Monday, June 16, 2025.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, 16 June 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the Company,” Bajaj Finance said in its exchange filing.



The stock split will see each Rs 2 equity share split into two fully paid-up shares of Rs 1 each.



Earlier, on April 29, the company’s board had approved the stock split and the issuance of bonus shares. The bonus issue will be in the ratio of 4:1, meaning shareholders will get 4 bonus shares of Rs 1 each for every 1 share of Rs 1 held post the split.



Read More - MCX Share Price Today Rises Over 5% - Here's Why



Bajaj Finance Dividend

In addition to the split and bonus, Bajaj Finance had also declared a final dividend of Rs 44 per share (2,200%) on a face value of Rs 2 for FY25. The record date for the dividend was May 30.



For the March 2025 quarter, Bajaj Finance reported a 19% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,545.6 crore. However, net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 9,807.1 crore, slightly below estimates of Rs 9,880.9 crore.



The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) jumped 26% YoY, touching Rs 4.17 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. AUM grew by Rs 18,700 crore in Q4 alone, signaling robust demand for credit.

