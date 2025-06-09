MCX Share Price Today Rises Over 5% - What SEBI’s Approval Means For Your Investment

MCX Share Price Today At 10:14 am, the MCX stock was trading at Rs 7,827.20 on the BSE, up Rs 407.55 or 5.49%. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 7,568.50, touched a high of Rs 7,845.00, and was last seen trading at Rs 7,827.00, up Rs 409.00 or 5.51% at 10:16 am. SEBI Greenlights India’s First Electricity Derivatives In a regulatory filing dated June 6, MCX announced that it has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch electricity derivatives contracts. This milestone is backed not only by SEBI but also by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), signalling a new chapter in India’s energy and financial markets.1



“This initiative not only positions MCX as a torchbearer of innovation in commodity trading but also reinforces India’s ambition of sustainable energy and capital market development,” the company said in its statement.



MCX CEO: Contracts to Offer Market Stability

Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX, stated: “The introduction of electricity derivatives marks a pivotal development in India’s commodities ecosystem. These contracts will offer participants a reliable, transparent, and regulated platform to manage power price risks, which are becoming more dynamic due to renewables and market-based reforms.”

She added that with India’s growing focus on renewable energy and open access power markets, such instruments can serve as a crucial bridge between the physical and financial energy sectors.



MCX Share Price History

MCX has seen a remarkable surge in its share price over the years, reflecting sustained investor confidence and consistent growth. Over the past one week alone, the stock has gained 16.48%, while in the past one month, it has jumped 37.69%. In the last three months, it surged 67.48%, and over a six-month period, it rose by 14.04%. On a yearly basis, the stock delivered a strong return of 115.16%. Looking further back, MCX shares have climbed 493.58% in the last three years, 554.10% in five years, and an impressive 691.53% over the past decade.