Bajaj Finance Share Price Today: Blue-Chip NBFC Stock Crashes Over 7% - Here’s Why

Shares of blue-chip non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance Ltd plunged over 7% in early trade on Tuesday, November 11, even as the company reported a strong double-digit rise in quarterly profit.

The selloff was triggered by a cut in the company’s growth guidance and signs of rising stress in its MSME loan portfolio, raising concerns about its near-term growth outlook.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹1,042.05 and hit a low of ₹1,005.05. At 10:19 am, Bajaj Finance shares were trading at ₹1,009.90, down ₹75.50 or 6.96%.

A similar trend was seen on the NSE, where the stock opened at ₹1,043.70 and hit a low of ₹1,005.30. As of 10:22 am, it was trading at ₹1,008.90, down ₹76.10 or 7.01%.

What's behind the stock's decline today?

Bajaj Finance, after market hours on Monday, announced a 23% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹4,948 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company’s net interest income (NII) rose 22% to ₹10,785 crore, compared to ₹8,838 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s asset quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increasing to 1.24% of gross loans as of September 30, 2025, up from 1.06% a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs climbed to 0.6%, versus 0.46% in the corresponding period of FY25.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services downgraded Bajaj Finance to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Add’, citing moderation in growth and rising competition.

“We downgrade BAF to REDUCE from Add and cut our TP by 7% to ₹1,000 (from ₹1,075), as we cut FY26-28E EPS by ~5-6%,” Emkay said in its latest note.

The brokerage highlighted several key factors behind its cautious stance:

Reduction in FY26 growth guidance to 22-23% (from 23-24% in Q1 and 24-25% at the beginning of FY26).

Heightened competition in the mortgage segment (about 32% of assets under management).

Risk containment measures in the MSME book (about 12% of AUM).

Credit cost guidance expected at the higher end of the 1.85-1.95% range.

“Against this backdrop of gradual growth moderation and intensified competition putting pressure on growth and yields, we see BAF’s premium valuation multiple versus lending peers likely narrowing,” the brokerage added.

Outlook: Strong Franchise, But Near-Term Pain Likely

Despite near-term headwinds, analysts continue to view Bajaj Finance as a formidable lending franchise with a well-diversified portfolio and strong profitability metrics. However, growth moderation, higher competition, and asset quality pressures could weigh on the stock in the near term.