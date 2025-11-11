Groww IPO To List Tomorrow: Check Allotment Status, Subscription, GMP Today

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., often referred to as the Groww IPO, has completed its share allotment process on November 10, 2025. The subscription window for the book-built issue closed on November 7, 2025 and investors can now verify their allotment status through the registrar’s website or the NSE and BSE portals.

The Rs 6,632.30 crore IPO included a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares amounting to Rs 5,572.30 crore. Bidding ran from November 4 to November 7, 2025.

Groww IPO Subscription Status

A total of 36.47 crore shares were offered, attracting bids for 641.86 crore shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 17.60 times. Retail investors subscribed 9.43 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (excluding anchor portion) 22.02 times and Non-Institutional Investors 14.20 times, as of 5:04 PM on November 7.

Groww IPO GMP Today

As Per The Market Tracker Websites, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at Rs 4 as of 09:59 AM on November 11, 2025. With a price band of Rs 100, the estimated listing price comes to Rs 104, suggesting a potential gain of 4% per share.

Shares were allotted on November 10, 2025 and the stock is expected to list on the NSE and BSE on November 12, 2025.

Here’s how to Check Groww IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of the Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures) can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select issue type and issue name (Billionbrains Garage Ventures)

Enter your application number or PAN number

Fill out the Captcha requirements and search

Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.

Register on the website if you are a new user.

Select 'Billionbrains Garage Ventures'.

Enter your application number and other requisite details.

Click on 'Get Data'.

How to check through the Registrar

Visit the official registrar's website

Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.

Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.