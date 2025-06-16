Bajaj Finance Shares May Soar To Rs 1,500 From Rs 940 Levels In Long Run, Says Analyst — But Should You Buy Now Or Wait?

Bajaj Finance shares have been in focus after the stock adjusted for its bonus issue and stock split, now trading around Rs 940. | Image: Freepik

Bajaj Finance is back in the spotlight as its shares started trading on Monday, June 16, at an adjusted price of around Rs 940 following a stock split and bonus issue.

The company had earlier announced these corporate actions during its Q4 FY25 results to reward shareholders and enhance liquidity.

Bajaj Finance Share Price: What Changed?

The bonus issue was in the ratio of 4:1, meaning investors received four additional shares for every share held. Simultaneously, the company also announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:2, reducing the face value of each share from Rs 2 to Rs 1.

To understand the impact, if you owned 100 shares of Bajaj Finance earlier, you now hold 1,000 shares post the bonus and split. The adjusted stock price reflects this corporate action, and while the quoted price looks lower, the total value of your investment hasn’t changed.

The stock opened at Rs 956 and touched a high of Rs 956 and a low of Rs 925 during the day, trading around Rs 940 levels.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target: Buy Now or Wait?

Bajaj Finance has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, with technical analysts suggesting the stock’s structure remains strong but not necessarily ripe for immediate buying.

Nilesh Jain, Head Vice President of Technical and Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking Ltd, said the stock has shown strength and may move toward Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200 in the short term.

In the longer run, it even holds potential to reach Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500.

However, he advised caution at the current price of around Rs 940, saying, “This is not the right time to buy at a high level. Better to wait for some meaningful correction because the counter has already made a move.”

Jain suggested that investors should look to accumulate the stock in the Rs 900 to Rs 850 range and use a staggered buying strategy over time.

“It has a very strong undertone. "The chart structure is very positive,” he added, reinforcing that Bajaj Finance remains a good pick both in the short and long term but should be bought on declines.

Echoing a similar view, Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, highlighted that the stock has gained over 20% since breaking out around the Rs 800 mark.

“It has been forming higher highs, and the structure remains robust. The 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) is acting as a strong support,” he noted.

Krishan added that as long as Bajaj Finance stays above the Rs 880 level, the outlook stays bullish.

“Any dip could be an opportunity to buy, but if it falls below this level, there may be some profit booking. So, using a trailing stop loss would be a smart strategy from an investment perspective,” he advised.

In summary, experts believe Bajaj Finance is in a technically strong zone, but buying on dips with discipline is the preferred approach right now.